Bridgeport’s Ally Bender is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week

Bender earns honor from leadership, work ethic and consistency
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ally Bender is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Bender has been a three-year starter for the Indians girls soccer, and ahs an unmatched passion for the sport.

The Senior midfielder has racked up nearly 30 goals during her last three years, and has already put up three this season.

Bender’s biggest goal for the season is getting the Indians back to the State Championship.

