Harrison County man among latest state virus deaths

To date, 3,151 deaths have been reported statewide.
159 new cases and two new deaths
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was among three new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by state health officials.

A 44-year-old man from Logan County and a 66-year-old woman from Kanawha County also died from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,080), Berkeley (14,938), Boone (2,602),Braxton (1,364), Brooke (2,509), Cabell (11,120), Calhoun (639), Clay (813), Doddridge (801), Fayette (4,437), Gilmer (1,048), Grant (1,561), Greenbrier (3,682), Hampshire (2,276), Hancock (3,150), Hardy (1,843), Harrison (7,488), Jackson (2,723), Jefferson (5,478), Kanawha (18,848), Lewis (1,921), Lincoln (1,961), Logan (3,998), Marion (5,615), Marshall (4,219), Mason (2,664), McDowell (2,040), Mercer (6,422), Mineral (3,447), Mingo (3,401), Monongalia (10,560), Monroe (1,647), Morgan (1,508), Nicholas (2,482), Ohio (5,021), Pendleton (890), Pleasants (1,119), Pocahontas (848), Preston (3,420), Putnam (6,497), Raleigh (8,681), Randolph (3,839), Ritchie (954), Roane (915), Summers (1,040), Taylor (1,615), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,010), Upshur (2,865), Wayne (4,021), Webster (781), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (575), Wood (9,710), Wyoming (2,633).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available Tuesday in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Randolph, Taylor and Wyoming counties.

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

