Harrison County man among latest state virus deaths

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was among three new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by state health officials.

A 44-year-old man from Logan County and a 66-year-old woman from Kanawha County also died from the virus.

To date, 3,151 deaths have been reported statewide.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,080), Berkeley (14,938), Boone (2,602),Braxton (1,364), Brooke (2,509), Cabell (11,120), Calhoun (639), Clay (813), Doddridge (801), Fayette (4,437), Gilmer (1,048), Grant (1,561), Greenbrier (3,682), Hampshire (2,276), Hancock (3,150), Hardy (1,843), Harrison (7,488), Jackson (2,723), Jefferson (5,478), Kanawha (18,848), Lewis (1,921), Lincoln (1,961), Logan (3,998), Marion (5,615), Marshall (4,219), Mason (2,664), McDowell (2,040), Mercer (6,422), Mineral (3,447), Mingo (3,401), Monongalia (10,560), Monroe (1,647), Morgan (1,508), Nicholas (2,482), Ohio (5,021), Pendleton (890), Pleasants (1,119), Pocahontas (848), Preston (3,420), Putnam (6,497), Raleigh (8,681), Randolph (3,839), Ritchie (954), Roane (915), Summers (1,040), Taylor (1,615), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,010), Upshur (2,865), Wayne (4,021), Webster (781), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (575), Wood (9,710), Wyoming (2,633).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available Tuesday in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Randolph, Taylor and Wyoming counties.

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

