Jane Lew Elementary School experiencing substitute teacher shortages

Multiple classes canceled at Jane Lew Elementary school for Tuesday
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - In a Facebook post Monday evening the principal of Jane Lew Elementary School Ms. Post, announced that multiple classes will be canceled for Tuesday.

Mrs. Hill’s Pre-school, Mrs. Workman’s Pre-school, Ms. Lowe’s Kindergarten, Mrs. McCarty’s 1st grade, Mrs. Woods 1st grade, and Mrs. Minigh’s 4th grade class should not report to school on Tuesday, September 7.

The reason classes will not take place is because there are not enough substitutes to cover the classes.

In the post the principal said they will be playing it day by day to see if there will be enough substitutes.

