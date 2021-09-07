Jerry Wayne Pence Jr., 52, of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Kansas City, MO on April 4, 1969, son of the late Jerry Wayne Pence and Lavonia Jacobs Pence. Jerry is survived by his sister, Lenore Heinzman and her husband David of Grafton; nephews, David Christopher Heinzman of Grafton, Cameron Heinzman of Elkins, and Trevor Heinzman of Grafton; and a niece, Desirae Sparks and her husband Robert of Stonewood. Jerry was a graduate of Flemington High School and a member of All Saints Catholic Church. He was an avid WVU football fan as well as a fan of Dale Earnhardt and Nascar. Jerry loved people and was a true social butterfly. He enjoyed going to Almost Heaven Desserts and the mall. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Allen Funeral Home, 215 East Main St., Bridgeport, WV 26330, to assist with funeral costs. The family will hold a celebration of life in Jerry’s memory on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex, 425 Forrester Boulevard, Bridgeport, WV 26330, at 2 p.m. The family has entrusted the arrangements to Ford Funeral Home, Allen Chapel, 215 East Main St., Bridgeport, WV 26330. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

