Josephine Colombo Quinn, 91, of Clarksburg, WV, was reunited with her loving family in heaven on Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born in Clarksburg, WV on July 30, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Battista and Antonia Tiano Colombo, both of whom were born in San Giovanni in Fiore, Italy, and immigrated to the United States.

Josephine was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, where she was later recognized as a 2015 St. Mary’s/Notre Dame Irish Legend. She was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing and a 1984 graduate of Fairmont State College, obtaining a Regents B.A. Degree. She worked in the nursing profession for 40 years, first at St. Mary’s Hospital and then at United Hospital Center. During these years, she was a member of a medical missionary group that served in Honduras. She also belonged to and was an active member of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing Alumni Association.

Josephine was married to the late John H. Quinn on September 21, 1957 who preceded her in death on October 10, 1979. She is survived by four daughters: Mary Beth Martino of Clarksburg, Patricia Ellis and husband James of Bridgeport, Jane King and husband Brad of Falling Waters, WV, and Kelly Prunty and husband Tom of Salisbury, MD. She had 14 grandchildren: David (wife Jenna), John, Maria, and Samuel Martino, Patrick, Joseph, and Matthew Ellis, Anthony (wife Carrie), Katie, and Grace King, and Travis, Quinn, Mary, and Luke Prunty. Jo also had 3 great-grandchildren: Christian, Roman, and Luca Martino, all sons of Dr. David and Jenna Martino. Jo is also survived by sister-in-law Sondra Colombo.

Josephine was the last surviving member of her large Italian family. In addition to her husband and parents, Jo was preceded in death by her 20 brothers and sisters: Sam Colombo (Lenora), Rose Barberio (Frank), Joseph Colombo (Lena), Louie Colombo (Lena), Jimmie Colombo (Anna), Frank Colombo (Lil), Anthony Colombo (Carmella), Pat Wartman, Velma Jean Colombo, Teresa Cuckler (Gene), Sammy Colombo Guzzo (Jackie), Raymond Colombo (Mary), Angie Colombo, Russell Colombo (Kay), Margaret Lopez (Russel), Sister Mary Cabrini SSJ, Dr. Armando Colombo (Angela), Orlando Colombo (Libby), Sister Mary Jean Colombo SSJ, and Rudy Colombo. In addition to several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins, Josephine was preceded in death by son-in-law, David Martino.

Josephine was a lifetime member of St. Bridget’s/Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Stonewood, where she served as Eucharistic minister for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, visiting Italy on multiple occasions, and has taken part in pilgrimages to the Holy Lands. She was very proud of her Italian ancestry and was honored in 2020 and 2021 as the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Mother of the Year.

Family and friends will be received at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, September 9 where a prayer service will be held at 7:30pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 Third Street, Stonewood on Friday, September 10 at 10am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Masks are requested to be worn during the funeral home visitation and are mandatory at the funeral mass at the church.

In addition to flowers, donations may be made in Josephine’s memory to St. Mary’s Grade School, 107 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV or to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 Third Street, Stonewood, WV.

Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

