Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! It’s another beautiful day here in northcentral West Virginia with lots of dry conditions and abundant sunshine. Our temperatures were a few degrees warmer today because we have a more southerly flow. Tomorrow we’ll see more clouds coming in and then the chance of showers and showers and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm through the afternoon as a weak cold front moves through. The evening will clear out and then as go into the end of the work week, we’ll be back to sunny skies, but milder conditions with the reinforcing cooler mass that will now stay over us. A perfect weekend is in the making too with more dry and sunny conditions and temperatures at or just above average.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 66

Wednesday: Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms: High 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 76

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 76

