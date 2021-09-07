Lewis County doctor helped delivery baby on plane of Afghan evacuees

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia doctor helped deliver a baby girl born on a plane of people fleeing Afghanistan late last month.

The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Lt. Col. Robert Snuffer (far right), who works at Mon Health’s Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Lewis County, was among a team of military medical professionals who helped deliver the baby -- something they all say was an incredible feat.

The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday, and the “aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

“I have been doing this for 20 plus years and I have seen Soldiers put together amazing things on the fly,” Snuffer said in an interview.

Snuffer said it was a special experience for him to get to help the mother and child.

“It’s the best job in the world until it’s not, then it’s the worst,” he said. “The [Afghan evacuees] were going through this stressful experience. We were praying we had a healthy mom and a healthy baby and thank God we had both.”

