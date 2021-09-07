Lovie May Keener, 76, of Weston, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born in Weston on March 14, 1945, a daughter of the late Elmer Alton Pumphrey and Wilma Anis Conrad Pumphrey. In addition to her parents, Lovie was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren: James Allen Smith Jr., and Dametrius Linn Sandy; and one nephew, Holly Pumphrey. After sharing 26 years together, on March 14, 2002, Lovie married James Franklin Keener Jr. and they shared the next 19 additional years. Forever cherishing their memories of Lovie are her husband, James Keener Jr. of Weston; two daughters: Cindy Helmick and Teresa Kelley both of Weston; one step-son, Danny Clark and wife, Sue, of Salem; five grandchildren: Joshua Sandy and wife, Kortney, Brittany Helmick and companion, Spankey Smith, Frankie Kelley, James Kelley, and Elmer Kelley; ten great-grandchildren: Joshua II, Briston, Dathan, Emily, Brinley, Koltin, Gabriele, Damian, Lacy, and Quentin; three siblings: William Pumphrey and wife, Kathy, of Dalton, OH, Evelyn Heater and husband, Jim, of Weston, and Sharon Lesterr and husband, Wes, of Jane Lew; and several nieces and nephews. Over the years, Lovie was employed at various glass factories including: WV Glass, Louie Glass, Jane Lew Glass, and Colonial Glass, but her favorite career was caring for her home and family. She especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and quality family time cooking and canning. Lovie was a member and formerly attended the First Church of God in Weston before her illness. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lovie May Keener. Online condolences may be expressed at ww.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.