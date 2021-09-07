Luke McCormick named MAC Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Luke McCormick was named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

McCormick had a strong showing during last week’s pair of top-20 wins, scoring the first goal in the team’s 2-1 victory over Pitt and earning an assist during the victory over Penn State.

West Virginia tied Loyola 0-0 Monday night after going into Double OT, the team is back in Dlesk Friday against Ohio State.

