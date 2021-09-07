Man killed after truck strikes tree, state police say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man died after his truck left the road and struck a tree.

West Virginia State Police identified the man as 50-year-old James Allen Getts of Martinsburg.

Getts’ truck was found by the Charles Town Detachment near the intersection of Earle Rd. and Summit Point Rd. Monday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

