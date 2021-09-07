Advertisement

Man killed after truck strikes tree, state police say

West Virginia State Police identified the man as 50-year-old James Allen Getts of Martinsburg.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man died after his truck left the road and struck a tree.

Getts’ truck was found by the Charles Town Detachment near the intersection of Earle Rd. and Summit Point Rd. Monday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

