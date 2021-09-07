Advertisement

Missing women found; one did not survive

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The family members of two women reported missing is thanking everyone who helped them in their search.

The family said Monday night they were able to locate the women.

According to family member Tracy White, Wanda McClung, 56, of Charleston, is in the hospital being treated for dehydration, bruising and a broken ankle.

“Thank you to all local law enforcement and volunteers who helped search for our loved ones,” White said.

Wanda’s mother, Brenda Curry, 81, of Cross Lanes, did not survive.

According to family, they were found in Wirt County -- over a hillside by a man who lived in the area and offered to help look for them.

The pair was traveling Thursday to Ritchie County to pick up a grandchild, according to West Virginia State Police, when the family lost contact with them. No other information is available at this time.

