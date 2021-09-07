Richard Keith “Butter Bean” Lambert, 49, a resident of Stalnaker Run Rd, passed from this life Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Davis Medical Center. Although he had been in declining health, death was unexpected.

Keith was born Sunday April 28, 1972, a son of Howard Ezra and Wilma Lee Hedrick Lambert. On Friday, December 7, 2001, he married the former Tonya Elaine Knotts, who survives.

Also left to cherish his memory besides his wife and parents are four children, Jamie and husband Matt Richard, Colby Lambert and fiancé Alexis, David and Johnathan Lambert, maternal aunt Ruth Ann, maternal uncles Steven Hedrick and companion Kathy Coffman, Herman Hedrick and companion Mary Marsh, Larry and Tammy Hedrick, one paternal aunt, Helen Lambert, one brother John Lambert, two nephews, Donnie Lambert and wife Tiffanie, Corey Lambert and son Asher Lee, one niece, Anna Marrie Lambert, lots of cousins, and ex-wife Alice Currence. Keith also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Buddy, Joseph, and Hope.

Preceding him in death was his father in law, Charles Knotts, daughter Cierra Dawn Summerfield, his grandmother in law , Dorothy Nutter, his paternal grandparents, Ezra and Dovie Lambert, maternal grandparents, Olive and Oley Hedrick, maternal uncles Jim and Oley “Buck” Hedrick Jr, Charlen “Patty” Hedrick White, paternal uncle Owen Smith and wife Juanita, and maternal aunt Rosetta.

Keith was avid about hunting, fishing, coloring, and playing games on his cell phone.

The family’s request for cremation was honored.

The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Richard Keith “Butter Bean” Lambert. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

