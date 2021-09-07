Salem Frontier Day canceled

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Another event in our area has been canceled due to covid-19.

According to the city of Shinnston’s Facebook, Frontier Days has been canceled.

The event was set to be held this Saturday and Sunday.

The Facebook post said " It is with a collectively sad heart that the committee for Frontier Days has made the decision to cancel this years festivities. We have been working hard to create a scaled down version of the festivities and were excited about this year’s slate of entertainment and activities. With rising cases of Covid and an overwhelmed medical system it would be irresponsible of us to hold an event at this time.”

