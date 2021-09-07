Vehicle accident sends 2 people to the hospital in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a two vehicle accident near the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, Monday evening.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Johnson Avenue near the entrance ramp to Interstate 79 southbound.

Harrison county 911 officials say that two people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the accident.

The West Virginia State Police, as well as Bridgeport and Anmoore fire departments responded to the scene.

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating, and there is currently no word on what caused the accident.

