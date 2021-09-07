Advertisement

Vehicle accident sends 2 people to the hospital in Bridgeport

2 people sent to the hospital in Bridgeport car accident.
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Traffic accident background (MGN)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a two vehicle accident near the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, Monday evening.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Johnson Avenue near the entrance ramp to Interstate 79 southbound.

Harrison county 911 officials say that two people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the accident.

The West Virginia State Police, as well as Bridgeport and Anmoore fire departments responded to the scene.

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating, and there is currently no word on what caused the accident.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Police officer at scene on Willis Avenue
UPDATE: Police presence at Willis Ave. and East Olive St. ends
Local restaurant holds their own Italian festival.
Local restaurant holds their own Italian festival in Clarksburg
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
WV COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients near all-time highs
Courtesy: Dameon Glasser
Shooting, pursuit reported near Weston Walmart
West Virginia Fall map
West Virginia Department of Tourism releases fall foliage map

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 6, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 6, 2021
How local boaters are staying safe amid covid surge.
How local boaters are staying safe amid covid surge
How local boaters are staying safe amid covid surge.
How local boaters are staying safe amid covid surge
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
WV COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients near all-time highs