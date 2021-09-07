West Virginia Athletics announces Milan Puskar Protocols

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer football has their first home game of the year this Saturday against Long Island and fans are finally allowed back into the stadium at full capacity.

With that, WVU is encouraging all nonvaccinated individuals to wear masks inside and out, as well as recommending those vaccinated to still wear a mask inside and in crowded areas.

The Hall of Traditions, Kids Chick-fil-A zone and Mountaineer Mantrip all return.

The clear bag policy also stays in effect and it is asked of fans to minimize the items they bring into the stadium.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.