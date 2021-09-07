William Walter “Bill” Strugarek, 68, of Spelter, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Strugarek was born on March 22, 1953 in Toleda, OH, a son of the late Stephen and Matilda Hoffman Strugarek. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marianne Walsh Strugarek. Also surviving are his three children, Rebecca Fortney and her husband Matthew of Washington, PA, Stephen Strugarek of Spelter, Sarah Keener and her husband Ryan of Fairmont; six grandchildren, Lyla and Kaylee Fortney, Aydan Strugarek, and Rylie, Taylor and Peyton Keener; Cody Shingleton, whom Bill considered a son; siblings, Robert Strugarek and his wife Lisa of Erie, MI, LaDonna Slifco of Monroe, MI, and Cynthia Loreto of Tuscon, AZ; sisters-in-law, Sarah “Sally” Anagnos and her husband George of St. Charles, MO, and Patricia “Patsy” Powell of Bridgeport; brothers-in-law, John “Tom” Walsh and his wife Debbie of Fredricksburg, VA, Richard “Rick” Walsh and his wife Debbie of Bruceton Mills, WV, Charles “Chuck” Walsh and his wife Anna of Clarksburg, and Martin Walsh and his wife Joan of Fairfield, OH; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his in-laws, John and Ruth Ellen Walsh. Bill was a United States Veteran, having served in the Navy. He spent his career as a cook at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. After retirement he worked for the St. Ann’s Catholic Church as head of maintenance and enjoyed visiting the Adoration Chapel. He enjoyed bowling in his pastime and loved to ride his motorcycle. His greatest joy in life came from his family, especially his grandchildren whom he cared for often. He will be remembered for his generosity including how he mowed the yards and the flat on his street routinely. He was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Shinnston, WV. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bill’s memory to St. Ann’s Altar Society, 610 Pike Street, Shinnston, WV 26431. Family and friends may call at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 610 Pike Street, Shinnston, WV, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 PM to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann’s on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with Father Chris Turner as Celebrant. In keeping with his wishes, Bill will be cremated following the services. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the WV National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

