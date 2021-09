Winston Wright Jr. makes WVU Football history

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDTV) - WVU Wide Receiver Winston Wright Jr. made history during the team’s season opener at Maryland.

Wright returned for 217 yards, a team record.

His kickoff returns were highlighted by a 98 yard return, which tied for the 11th longest return by a WVU player and longest non scoring run in program history.

The Mountaineers play at home this Saturday against Long Island University.

