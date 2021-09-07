Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Sept. 6

Are investments enough when it comes to saving for retirement?
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lot of people think that if you’re somewhere between one and three million, that your situation is pretty simple. 

But the reality of it is, it’s not.  It’s not just a simple oh, I’ve got investments and I’m just gonna pull some income. 

What you gotta be thinking about is I’m a middle class millionaire.  I’ve earned good money all my life and I’ve done a great job of being responsible. 

But at the same time you’ve got to be holistic.  Because what I tell people all the time is quit thinking that your situation is simple. 

What you gotta be thinking is, what am I doing to mitigate my taxes?  What am I doing to make sure I don’t outlive my income?  And what am I doing to make sure my family is protected in the event of a catastrophic loss?  

And so what I tell people is, investing by itself is wonderful.  But by itself is not good enough. 

And so if you have somewhere between the one and three million range, don’t oversimplify it.  Take action.  Think holistically.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

You can watch Wisdom to Wealth every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday on 5 News at 5:30.

