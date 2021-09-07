WV emergency service agencies to require vaccine for employees

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several state emergency service agencies will be requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

HealthNet Aeromedical Services, HealthTeam Critical Care Transport, Monongalia EMS, and Star City EMS will require their clinical providers and staff to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, unless granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

The agencies join the state’s major medical centers and hospital systems in mandating the vaccine for workers.

“We all share the common mission of caring for the ill and injured in our communities. We must lead by example, and collectively this is the right thing to do to protect our team members and those whom we are entrusted to care for,” Clinton Burley, president and CEO of HealthNet Aeromedical Services, said in a news release.

Employees of these agencies will have the option of receiving any of the three vaccines currently available.

