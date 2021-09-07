Advertisement

WVABCA encourages people to get vaccinated to keep bars and restaurants open

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration recently released a PSA encourage people to get vaccinated.

The organization shared that in order to keep bars and restaurants open people needed to get vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus.

The owner of Classic’s Restaurant, Pub & Hot Spot, Louis Scotchel said there had been a lot of changes since the Monongalia County bars reopened in October 2020 after being closed for weeks.

Scotchel said Classic’s was lucky they had support from the community. However, he added it was a challenge because not all customers realized how COVID-19 had affected businesses.

“Since we were closed down now when we open back up we are short staffed. There are a lot of impatient people. We learned that you have to adapt with that. You got to kind of keep your graces as well. You kind of just have to keep rolling with it,” he explained.

Scotchel added the bar part of his business had been pretty consistent since they reopened. However, the restaurant had taken a hit.

He said that they’ve had to make adjustments as necessary.

“It’s sometimes a struggle. We notice now that the cases are rising. It is kind of slowly dropped back off a bit .I think people are a little more nervous,” Scotchel said.

He added he personally doesn’t agree with a vaccination mandate.

“I have some employees that have been fully vaccinated. I have some employees that haven’t been vaccinated. I believe it should be up to that person,” Scotchel explained.

He said that at that time his employees were able to decide whether or not to wear a mask.

Scotchel said he was having a meeting with his staff to discuss protocol as the fall and winter approach.

