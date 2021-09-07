Advertisement

WVU Football is working towards the set standard for home opener

Mountaineers host Long Island University this Saturday at 5pm
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Football had a hard go at it against Maryland on the road last weekend, but their sights are set on looking forward.

The Mountaineers struggled with communication, living up to their standard defensively and not playing as physical up front.

Positives came from consistency with the wide receivers and in special teams.

West Virginia is working within themselves to improve as they host Long Island this Saturday at 5pm.

