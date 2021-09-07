WVU Men’s Soccer ties 0-0 with Loyola after Double OT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Men’s Soccer looked to continue their undefeated streak this evening against Loyola.

After a penalty heavy match, the Mountaineers and Greyhounds ended regular gameplay tied 0-0. After double overtime, the score still stood.

West Virginia is now 3-0-1 and will be back in Dlesk on Friday to face Ohio State.

