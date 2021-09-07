Advertisement

WVU Men’s Soccer ties 0-0 with Loyola after Double OT

Mountaineers back in Dlesk Friday against Ohio State
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Men’s Soccer looked to continue their undefeated streak this evening against Loyola.

After a penalty heavy match, the Mountaineers and Greyhounds ended regular gameplay tied 0-0. After double overtime, the score still stood.

West Virginia is now 3-0-1 and will be back in Dlesk on Friday to face Ohio State.

