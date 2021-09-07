Advertisement

WVU’s Luke McCormick racks up honors

McCormick named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week and recognized nationally
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Men’s Soccer Luke McCormick has been named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week as well as Player of the Week by topdrawersoccer.com.

McCormick helped lead the Mountaineers to a pair of top-20 victories last week over Pitt and Penn State.

McCormick is the first Men’s Soccer Mountaineer to earn national player of the week honors in nearly two years.

