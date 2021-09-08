Advertisement

Alpaca born during a hail storm gets a fitting name

"Haley" was born during the hail storm.
"Haley" was born during the hail storm.(Sally A. Schmidt)
By Amanda Alvarado and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A ranch in Wisconsin is celebrating Haley, an alpaca born during a hail storm on Tuesday.

The name is inspired by the weather the day the alpaca was born, WBAY reported.

Haley is the ranch’s last cria or baby alpaca for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch in Wisconsin includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive
159 new cases and two new deaths
Harrison County man among latest state virus deaths
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Man killed after truck strikes tree, state police say
A team of U.S. Army Central medical Soldiers quickly adapted to assist an Afghan evacuee mother...
Lewis County doctor helps deliver baby while serving overseas
Wilsonburg fire
Harrison County structure fire

Latest News

The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees face a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
United lays out employee rules as vaccine requirement looms
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station.
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally