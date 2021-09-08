Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A case of being at the right place at the right time, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Zachary Pingley was at the Sheetz in Elkins Thursday.

“One of my routines is to actually to come to sheetz and gas up before I start the day,” said Pingley.

Mandy Bodkins and her husband of Beverly were on their way to church but needed to get air in their tire.

“He has trouble walking because he has a muscle disease and he was trying to put air in the tire, and he fell backwards on the concrete.”

That’s when Pingley sprang to action.

“I kind of noticed him struggling a little bit so I was keeping an eye on him as I was getting gas and I saw him get worse and worse and he finally stumbled,” said Pingley.

The deputy ran over to do what he does best...And that’s serving his community.

Deputy: “I thought, ‘I think it’s great when you get a chance to kind of do these random chances to come up and help somebody like this, it makes you feel good, it makes you feel like the job is worth doing.”

After the chance encounter, Bodkins says it’s good to have some positive light shining on the sheriff’s office.

Mandy: “We want to thank him from the bottom of our heart,” said Bodkins.

Lending a hand is what Pingley says his team does everyday.

