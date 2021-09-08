Doddridge County construction company offering $1k reward for helping find stolen ATV

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County construction company is offering a hefty reward to anyone who can help find their ATV that they say was stolen.

Lane Pipeline Construction is offering $1,000 to a good samaritan.

They say their 2014 Polaris RZR was stolen this past weekend.

Though the company is located in West Union, they say the ATV was stolen in Wilsonburg.

You’re asked to text 304-844-1399 with any tips.

