East Fairmont Volleyball wins over Clay-Battelle 2-1 in dual match

Bees hosted RCB and Clay-Batelle
east fairmont vball wins 2-1 over CB
east fairmont vball wins 2-1 over CB
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont Volleyball was on the court tonight in their dual match against RCB and Clay-Battelle.

RCB came out on top against the Bees at the beginning of the night, but East was fueled and ready for their game with Clay-Battelle.

After starting off with a dominant first set, which started 12-0, the Bees and Cee Bees had a close second set where CB came out on top.

East Fairmont finished the night in the third set, winning it 25-15, and winning the match 2-1.

