George Edward “Joe” Butcher, 79 of Craigsville passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. Joe was born June 8, 1942 in Grassy Creek and was the son of the late Sherman and Velma Lawson Butcher. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Cogar Butcher; siblings, Ruth James, Raymond Butcher and Ron Butcher. Joe was a retired coal miner; he enjoyed camping, fishing, and woodworking. He attended Gauley Mills Baptist Church and enjoyed singing gospel music. Surviving are his wife, Betty Meadows Butcher; children, Ruby (Greg) Flannagan, Joe Edward Butcher, Conie (Dennis) Naylor, Robin (Markco) Pritt , Becky Butcher, Johnna (Corey) Mollohan and Brittany Boggs; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings; Ralph Butcher, Lucille Rhodes, Louise (Bernell) Morris, Bud (Kathy) Butcher, Bobby Lee Butcher and Rose (John) Burroughs. Service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen with Pastor Markco Pritt and Bernell Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Parcoal. Friends may join the family for visitation 11:00 AM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Butcher family.

