Harrison County structure fire

By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILSONBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Reynoldsville fire department responded to a structure fire around 2:15 pm on Tuesday.

The fire happened on Dailey Street in Wilsonburg.

The Reynoldsville Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department, and Stonewood Fire Department along with Harrison County EMS arrived at the scene of a building fully engulfed in flames.

Harrison County 911 officials say there were no injuries reported.

The Harrison County Sheriffs Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

