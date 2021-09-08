Harrison County structure fire
Fire in Wilsonburg
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILSONBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Reynoldsville fire department responded to a structure fire around 2:15 pm on Tuesday.
The fire happened on Dailey Street in Wilsonburg.
The Reynoldsville Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department, and Stonewood Fire Department along with Harrison County EMS arrived at the scene of a building fully engulfed in flames.
Harrison County 911 officials say there were no injuries reported.
The Harrison County Sheriffs Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

