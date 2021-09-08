Harrison County structure fire

WILSONBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Reynoldsville fire department responded to a structure fire around 2:15 pm on Tuesday.

The fire happened on Dailey Street in Wilsonburg.

The Reynoldsville Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department, and Stonewood Fire Department along with Harrison County EMS arrived at the scene of a building fully engulfed in flames.

Harrison County 911 officials say there were no injuries reported.

The Harrison County Sheriffs Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

