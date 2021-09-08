Advertisement

James Allen Thompson
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
James Allen Thompson, 59, of Monongah, passed peacefully at his home after a long illness, surrounded by the care and comfort of his loving family. He was born in Fairmont, March 16, 1962, to the late Clarence L. Sr. and Patricia A. McCaulley Thompson. He worked as a groundskeeper for Lakeview Golf Course in Morgantown. He loved hunting and fishing, watching NASCAR, camping in the mountains, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. James is survived by his wife of 38 years, Donna Charlene Thompson, his sons Joshua Keith Thompson and Christopher Lee Thompson, and grandchildren Destiny Dawn Thompson, Haiden Wesley Thompson, and Julianne Jade Thompson. He is also survived by his brother Clarence “Tommy” Thompson and his wife Valerie, sisters Kathy Thompson and Kimberly Kay Fortney-Martin and her husband Dan, along with his several neices and nephews, Larry Hibbs, Shaun Wine, T.J. Thompson, Timothy Thompson, Patricia Rosser, Patrick Thompson, Robert “Meat” Fortney, and Erica Fortney. In addition to his parents, James is joined in heaven by his brother John M. Thompson, his nephew John Wesley Thompson, and his daughter-in-law Tressa Wells Thompson. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Freddie Rosser officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to help offset funeral costs. Condolences and memories can be shared with James’ family at www.carpenterandford.com

