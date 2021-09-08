Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September , 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! What a great week it has been so far! But later today we will be seeing a bit of a change from the sunny conditions we’ve seen earlier this week. As we start the morning, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, but through the morning, those clouds will begin to thicken up ahead of a cold front that’s moving into our area. By early afternoon, showers will begin entering our region from Ohio. They will continue to be with us all afternoon and by late afternoon, we could start to also see some thunderstorms developing. It won’t be until later this evening that the front will finally be out of here. Once the front moves through, skies will begin to clear after midnight will allow fog to form early tomorrow morning. Patchy fog could be dense in certain areas but is expected to dissipate by mid-morning. Thursday will then be a day much like we’ve seen earlier this week with plenty of sun and milder temperatures.

Wednesday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms later today: Low: 81

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 76

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 75

Saturday: Sunny: High 81

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.