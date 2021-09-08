Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September , 2021

Showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! What a great week it has been so far! But later today we will be seeing a bit of a change from the sunny conditions we’ve seen earlier this week. As we start the morning, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, but through the morning, those clouds will begin to thicken up ahead of a cold front that’s moving into our area. By early afternoon, showers will begin entering our region from Ohio. They will continue to be with us all afternoon and by late afternoon, we could start to also see some thunderstorms developing. It won’t be until later this evening that the front will finally be out of here. Once the front moves through, skies will begin to clear after midnight will allow fog to form early tomorrow morning. Patchy fog could be dense in certain areas but is expected to dissipate by mid-morning. Thursday will then be a day much like we’ve seen earlier this week with plenty of sun and milder temperatures.

Wednesday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms later today: Low: 81

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 76

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 75

Saturday: Sunny: High 81

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive
159 new cases and two new deaths
Harrison County man among latest state virus deaths
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Man killed after truck strikes tree, state police say
A team of U.S. Army Central medical Soldiers quickly adapted to assist an Afghan evacuee mother...
Lewis County doctor helped delivery baby on plane of Afghan evacuees
Bridgeport Police officer at scene on Willis Avenue
UPDATE: Police presence at Willis Ave. and East Olive St. ends

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 8, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 8, 2021
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 7, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 7, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 7, 2021
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 6, 2021