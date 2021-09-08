Advertisement

Linda Sue (Comuzie) Skidmore

By Master Control
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Linda Sue (Comuzie) Skidmore, 67, of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Born July 14, 1954 in Elyria, OH, she was the daughter of the late Eldridge and Ruth (O’Dell) Comuzie.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Comuzie.   Linda was a member of the Elk Valley Chapel in Cherry Falls where she was a member of the Lady’s Bible Class.  She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star; as well as a member of the Red Hat Society. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Billy Skidmore; daughter (whom she loved more than anything in this world) and daughter-in-law: Julie and Nicky Skidmore; her twin sister, Brenda (Kelson) Elam of TX; brother, John (Donna) Comuzie of OH; niece and nephews: Lindsay Suzanne Collins and her daughter, Jade, Andrew John (Katie) Comuzie and their daughter, Audrey, and Michael Comuzie; a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Linda’s life will be held 2PM, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Kyle Hall officiating.  Burial will follow at Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana.  Friends may join the family for visitation from 12pm until 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or by phone at 800-272-3900. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Skidmore family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

