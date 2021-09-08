Advertisement

Local EMS agencies requiring COVID-19 vaccines

New mandates line up with West Virginia’s medical centers and regional hospital systems
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local EMS agencies are now taking action to require their employees to be vaccinated against covid-19.

HealthNet Aeromedical Services, HealthTeam Critical Care Transport, Monongalia EMS, and Star City EMS are the first emergency services agencies in West Virginia to require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. These mandates align with West Virginia’s three academic medical centers and many regional hospital systems and nursing care facilities which have already required the COVID-19 vaccine for clinical and non-clinical workers.

Forest Weyen, the executive director of Monongalia EMS, said of the new requirement “Patients trust us in their time of need, and we as EMS professionals need to provide that safe environment for them. That includes doing everything possible to protect the patient, our providers, and the community by ensuring that the professionals providing the care are vaccinated against this savage virus.”

All of the agencies will require their clinical providers and staff to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, unless granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Employees of these agencies will have the option of receiving any of the three vaccines currently available.

