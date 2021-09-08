Local health officials urge caution ahead of flu season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Area health officials are urging caution ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Last year, the CDC recorded an “unusually low” flu season in the United States.

Experts with UHC say face masks, staying home and other quarantine procedures related to the COVID-19 pandemic helped keep those numbers low.

Now, they’re recommending people take extra care this winter.

Dr. Mark Povroznik with UHC says people need to double down on their vaccines.

“We are in a marathon race of vaccine encouragement,” he said. “We need to outpace Delta with our vaccinations. Flu season is approaching... get out there and get your flu shot as well.”

Povroznik says you should get tested if you have symptoms of either the flu or COVID-19, along with other necessary precautions like going to an urgent care and quarantining.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.