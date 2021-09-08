Morgantown City Council discusses partnership with Monongalia County Schools keeping officers in schools

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council approved a resolution that renews the city’s partnership with Monongalia County Schools to keep officers in the building.

This agreement puts resource officers at Morgantown High School and South Middle School. It also puts resource prevention officers at Suncrest Middle School and Mountaineer Middle School.

While this partnership wasn’t new some members of council were and had questions regarding these positions.

City Manager Kim Haws briefly explained their duty was to be a resource within the school that can provide law enforcement.

The difference between the two positions is prevention resource officers provide specific programs dealing with juvenile delinquency.

However, councilmembers still had questions.

Councilman Brian Butcher was concerned about the education students were taught by officers regarding drug abuse other sensitive topics.

“I’ll probably continue to say this all the time. When you don’t have people that are properly trained with that stuff sometimes it can cause those issues to become worse,” he explained.

Haws planned to take some of the questions asked by council and look further into them to bring back answers.

Council would be able to have another discussion regarding the program at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.