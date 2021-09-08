Nitro Police become the first in the state to use electric cars

NITRO, W.Va (WDTV) - The Nitro Police Department has made history by becoming the first West Virginia city to use electric police cars.

They purchased custom Tesla Model 3 cars, as part of a trial to see if electric cars will save the department money, as well as improve service.

Police Chief Chris Fleming said “The Tesla costs $42,000 which is around $5,000 dollars more than the normal ford crusiers they currently use, but the Tesla will save them around $4,000 per year on fuel and maintenance”

The Nitro police will spent the next 6 months testing out the Tesla’s

