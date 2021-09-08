Advertisement

Nitro Police become the first in the state to use electric cars

First West Virginia town to use electric police cars
Electric police car
Electric police car(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Sep. 8, 2021
NITRO, W.Va (WDTV) - The Nitro Police Department has made history by becoming the first West Virginia city to use electric police cars.

They purchased custom Tesla Model 3 cars, as part of a trial to see if electric cars will save the department money, as well as improve service.

Police Chief Chris Fleming said “The Tesla costs $42,000 which is around $5,000 dollars more than the normal ford crusiers they currently use, but the Tesla will save them around $4,000 per year on fuel and maintenance”

The Nitro police will spent the next 6 months testing out the Tesla’s

