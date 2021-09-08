Rev. Gerald C. Hamrick, Sr., 87 of Webster Springs entered the Portals of Glory on Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home with those that loved him by his side. He was born November 15, 1933 in Bergoo to Patrick Murry and Maud Phillips Hamrick. He was a US Army Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. Gerald was an electrician in the coal mines, retiring after becoming disabled due to his many injuries. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, spending time with his family, going to church, and reading the Word of God. Gerald entered the ministry, preaching his first message on January 14, 1963, using the text “Ye Must Be Born Again”. He devoted his life to his family and to God, preaching in numerous churches, spreading the Gospel, and leading souls to Christ; “and there ain’t a thing the devil can do about it!” He is survived by his children Linda (Jackie) Cochran, Gerald (Cyndi) Hamrick, Mike (Karen) Hamrick, Jane Cutlip, and Bryan (Cindy) Swalley; grandchildren Lindsey (Justin) Skidmore, Alex (Rachelle) Cochran, Whitney Hamrick, Dane Hamrick, Scout Hamrick, Jacklin Mikel Hamrick, Isaac Cutlip, Hannah Cutlip, Allyson Swalley, Lydia Swalley, Ty Swalley, Jeremy Swalley and family, and T.J. Swalley and family; great-grandchildren Sophie, Eliza, and Jasper Skidmore, Jax Cochran; and LouAnn Cutlip; sisters Lucille Rogers and Lillie Cochran; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Zelma; daughter Judy Swalley; brothers Jennings, Jessie, and Leon Hamrick; and sisters Geneva Hamrick and Genetta Leonard. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Gerald’s life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2 PM at the Funeral Home with Rev. Sherman Goodwin and Rev. Bill Lanham officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Chapman Cemetery, Diana. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hamrick family.

