Some Jane Lew Elementary classes canceled for second straight day due to sub shortage

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Jane Lew Elementary School will cancel some classes for the second straight day due to a substitute teacher shortage.

School principal Mr. Post announced on the school’s Facebook page that Mrs. Hill’s pre-school, Mrs. Workman’s pre-school, Mrs. McCarty’s 1st grade, Mrs. Woods’ 1st grade, and Mrs. Minigh’s 4th grade classes will not report to school Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Mrs. Lowe’s kindergarten class is able to report today; her classes were canceled Tuesday.

Post says the school will play each day by ear to see if they have enough subs to have classes.

He encourages parents to check DOJO, Facebook, and your messages for updates, and to check DOJO, SeeSaw, and/or Schoology for student assignments.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.