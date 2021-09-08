Advertisement

Structure fire in Reynoldsville

Fire in Harrison County
(monkey Business images)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOLDSVILLE , W.Va (WDTV) - Officials were alerted to a structure fire early Wednesday morning in Reynoldsville.

The fire started around 12:30AM on Phoenix Hollow Road.

Harrison County 911 officials said there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Harrison County EMS as well as the Mount Clare, Reynoldsville, Salem and Stonewood fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive
159 new cases and two new deaths
Harrison County man among latest state virus deaths
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Man killed after truck strikes tree, state police say
A team of U.S. Army Central medical Soldiers quickly adapted to assist an Afghan evacuee mother...
Lewis County doctor helped delivery baby on plane of Afghan evacuees
Bridgeport Police officer at scene on Willis Avenue
UPDATE: Police presence at Willis Ave. and East Olive St. ends

Latest News

Morgantown Council meeting
Morgantown City Council discusses partnership with Monongalia County Schools keeping officers in schools
Children across the state getting easier access to vaccinations
U.S. Senators Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin ensuring local kids have access to vaccinations
Local WV EMS agencies require employees to be vaccinated.
Local EMS agencies requiring COVID-19 vaccines
More than a week after Hurricane Ida, more than a hundreds of thousands of people remain...
MonPower assists in Louisiana’s restoration efforts