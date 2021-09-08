Structure fire in Reynoldsville

REYNOLDSVILLE , W.Va (WDTV) - Officials were alerted to a structure fire early Wednesday morning in Reynoldsville.

The fire started around 12:30AM on Phoenix Hollow Road.

Harrison County 911 officials said there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Harrison County EMS as well as the Mount Clare, Reynoldsville, Salem and Stonewood fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.