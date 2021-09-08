Advertisement

U.S. Senators Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin ensuring local kids have access to vaccinations

Announced over $2.4 million for the West Virginia DHHR to get kids vaccines for all preventable diseases
Children across the state getting easier access to vaccinations
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,421,078 from the CDC to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The funding is designed to provide children across West Virginia with access to vaccinations to protect against preventable diseases.

Senator Manchin said of the funding, “The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the importance of strong public health strategies to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and keep West Virginians healthy, which includes vaccinating our children against harmful diseases. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to provide every child in West Virginia with access to healthcare and public health services to keep children and their families healthy.”

While Senator Capito added, “Vaccines are crucial in protecting the health of all West Virginians, particularly our children. During the 2019-2020 school year, West Virginia had one of the highest vaccination coverages amongst Kindergarteners. This funding will help us build off of that effort, and help our state health department further bolster immunization and vaccine efforts for children in West Virginia in the future.”

