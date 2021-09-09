6 Do it for Babydog Round 2 winners in north-central West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor justice made several surprise visits to present major prizes.

One of them were to North Marion High School.

Student to a first responder and teacher, Hannah McIntyre of Worthington won the full ride college scholarships valued at over $100,000.

“I just never expected anything like this to happen,” said the 10th grader. “I was really overwhelmed with excitement and beyond blessed.”

Kamryn Daniels of Morgantown High School is also one of the winners.

“I just want to be you know safe so I can see people, be around people and it’s a first priority for me to be healthy,” said Kamryn.

Governor Justice also paid a visit to four vaccinated residents from north central West Virginia surprising them at the Fairmont state university.

He presented them with a series of major prizes from a new sports car to 10 years of free gas.

Karen Hoffert of Fairmont won a new 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible.

Utility terrain vehicle winner Cheryl Lowther of Lost Creek says her prize was perfect.

“actually, this is what I was wanting to win I do a lot of side-by-side riding and I can’t wait to ride on that,” said Lowther.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday. Winners will be announced next Thursday.

