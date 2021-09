CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County Grand Jury handed down 64 indictments for the Sept. term.

People from the ages of 20 all the way up to 60 were indicted.

Indictments include gross child neglect, malicious assault on a healthcare worker, and sexual assault.

Click here for the entire list of indictments.

