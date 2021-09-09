Advertisement

CVS expanding its covid testing in West Virginia

New testing sites will utilize a no-cost self-swab test(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - CVS Health has opened 5 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in West Virginia, increasing access to COVID-19 testing in high-risk, underserved communities with limited availability to lab testing services.

The tests are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will come free of charge for patients meeting CDC criteria.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

The new drive-thru testing sites in our area include:

  • 505 Randolph Ave, Elkins
  • 401 Marion Square, Fairmont

