Elkins-Lewis County named Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Office of the Attorney General named the Elkins-Lewis County match-up this week’s Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week.

“Prevention remains key in tackling the devastation wrought by opioid abuse once and for all,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Each week this initiative provides yet another opportunity to present lifesaving information to communities across West Virginia. Without education, addiction can begin with treatment for the most routine of injuries, so it is crucial that we inform everyone – young and old – about the risks of prescription opioids in hopes that added awareness can make the difference in stopping senseless death.”

The initiative is in its fifth year.

