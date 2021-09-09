Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning was a bit foggy in some places, but barring that, it was a calm one. The calm conditions come as yesterday’s cold front and rain push east, and a high-pressure system moves in. This afternoon, expect temperatures to be in the seasonably cool mid-70s, with partly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and while we might see a few isolated showers in the afternoon, they won’t produce much rain, and most areas stay dry. Overall, it’s not a bad afternoon. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, so you will be able to see the stars. Barring patches of valley fog, nothing unusual will take place. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect an average fall night. Tomorrow will be another nice day, as partly sunny skies stick around in the area, so expect some sunshine for the end of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, tomorrow will be a nice end to the workweek. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system moves east, allowing warmer air to flow into WV. This means temperatures will rise into the low-80s, which is within range for early-September. Skies will be mostly sunny as well, so expect plenty of sunshine. Barring an isolated shower in the afternoon, we should stay dry over the weekend. Next week, temperatures will climb into the mid-80s, with partly cloudy skies. It’s not until the latter half of next week that we see a better chance of rain. In short, the next few days will start out seasonably cool and quiet, then we warm up over the weekend, with plenty of sunshine. Definitely go outside if you can over the next few days.

Today: Much nicer weather compared to yesterday, with most rain chances gone and partly sunny skies. A few showers might push in during the afternoon and evening hours, due to weak disturbances in the area, but they won’t produce much rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be tolerable, with highs just a few degrees below-average, in the mid-70s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 75.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, so you will be able to see the stars tonight. Winds will be light, and barring patchy fog in some valleys, we don’t expect much activity. Temperatures will be on the seasonably cool side, in the low-50s. Overall, an average Fall night. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Another day of partly to mostly sunny skies, so expect a nice end to the workweek. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. High: 73.

Saturday: The weekend starts on a nice note, with mostly sunny skies, so we expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be right back to normal, in the upper-70s to low-80s. It might feel a little muggy, but other than that, we don’t expect much activity. Definitely go outside if you can. High: 80.

