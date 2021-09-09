Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 9, 2021

A dry spell ahead!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! What a beautiful day we’re having in spite of the few showers and thunderstorms that moved through this afternoon. Yesterday we had a cold front move through that brought widespread showers. And today, behind the front, we’re seeing a bit of instability that is helping to kick off these scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our temperatures stayed in the lower 70′s and it was a nice Fall feel for most. Now heading into the next 5 days we are going to be dry!! There is nothing on the maps that is indicating that we will be seeing any precipitation of any kind till possibly next Wednesday or Thursday. But with those drier conditions, we will start to see an uptick in our temperatures beginning this weekend. Normally our average high at this time of year is in the low 80′s, but beginning on Sunday through next Friday, our temperatures will be anywhere from the mid to upper 80′s. Not until next weekend will we see a break from the heat.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 50

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 75

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 81

Sunday: Mosty sunny: High 86

