At least 1 hospitalized after I-79 crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 126 in Harrison County.

Emergency officials say at least one person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Numerous law enforcement and medical agencies responded to the crash.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

