Advertisement

At least 1 hospitalized after I-79 crash

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 126 in Harrison County.
A bicyclist has been critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Walton County Thursday...
A bicyclist has been critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Walton County Thursday afternoon.(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 126 in Harrison County.

Emergency officials say at least one person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Numerous law enforcement and medical agencies responded to the crash.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station.
Deputy praised for action at Elkins gas station
Lane Pipeline Construction's 2014 Polaris RZR
Doddridge County construction company offering $1k reward for helping find stolen ATV
64 people indicted by Harrison County Grandy Jury for Sept. term
Wilsonburg fire
Harrison County structure fire
West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers

Latest News

West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers
64 people indicted by Harrison County Grandy Jury for Sept. term
Lewis County School deep cleaning.
North marion sec of state
North Marion High school students recognized by Secretary of State Mac Warner