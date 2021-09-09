Lena Catherine Vincent Tucker, 99, of Fairmont, passed peacefully Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Lena was born March 17, 1922, in Fairmont to the late Denzil and Gertie Carpenter Vincent. She was married to Kenneth F. Tucker until his passing in 1998. They shared two daughters, Anna Lee Tucker Strawn of Fairmont and Leeann Tucker. They also shared a business, Tucker’s Floor and Wall Covering for many years. She loved keeping her mind sharp with her crossword puzzles, reading, fishing and spending time outdoors. Lena was also an excellent cook. Along with her parents and her husband, Lena is reunited in heaven with her daughter Leeann Tucker, her brother John “Bud” Lee Vincent, and her sister Bonnetta Culp. Lena is survived by her daughter Anna Lee Strawn, her grandchildren Trina Murphy of Ohio, James Hurst and his wife Crystal of NC, and Daniel Hurst and his wife Stephanie, also of NC. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Patty Ann Musgrave, her beloved neices and nephews Robin Haldeman and her husband Jim, John Lee Vincent Jr. and his wife Holly, and David Vincent and his wife Linda, all of Fairmont. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at Glady Creek Cemetery. In accordance with her family’s wishes, masks will be required during all services for Lena. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

