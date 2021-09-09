Advertisement

Lewis County School deep cleaning.

Peterson-Central Elementary School remote Thursday and Friday
By Kaley Fedko and Angela Salvatore
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Peterson-Central Elementary School students will be remote learning for Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10 for deep cleaning.

School officials say students will report back to school on Monday, September 13, but staff will be required to come in person Thursday and Friday.

