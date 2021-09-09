McCormick named USC Men’s Division I Player of the Week
Adds to multiple other honors from this week
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer is ranked number five nationally... and this week they have the top player to boast, too.
Luke McCormick was named the United Soccer Coaches Men’s Division I Player of the Week, adding to multiple other honors based on the junior midfielder’s past week.
McCormick scored a goal and tallied an assist in WVU’s two wins last week.
